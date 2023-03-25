Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after acquiring an additional 664,239 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

