Family Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

VNQ stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

