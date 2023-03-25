Family Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.27 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

