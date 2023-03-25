Family Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

