Family Asset Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $98.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

