Family Asset Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 95,541 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.05.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.