Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) versus LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Head to Head Contrast

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fangdd Network Group and LuxUrban Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $245.95 million 0.03 -$36.40 million N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels $21.38 million 2.98 -$2.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and LuxUrban Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LuxUrban Hotels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels -1.95% -46.62% 6.00%

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats Fangdd Network Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, real estate agency, financial, and channel services. Further, the company operates www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities; and offers data analysis services. As of December 31, 2021, its marketplace had approximately 378 thousand active agents and covers 157 million properties in China. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

