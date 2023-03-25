Ffion Griffith Sells 5,119 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) insider Ffion Griffith sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.00), for a total value of £8,343.97 ($10,246.80).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NEXS stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.03) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.79 ($2.70). The company has a market capitalization of £76.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,325.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

