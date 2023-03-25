Ffion Griffith Sells 5,119 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) insider Ffion Griffith sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.00), for a total value of £8,343.97 ($10,246.80).
Nexus Infrastructure Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NEXS stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.03) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.32. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.79 ($2.70). The company has a market capitalization of £76.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,325.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.