FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for FIGS in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

FIGS stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in FIGS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

