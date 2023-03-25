Financial Contrast: Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) vs. Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and Garmin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Garmin $4.86 billion 3.78 $973.59 million $5.04 19.03

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36% Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inflection Point Acquisition and Garmin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Garmin 0 3 1 1 2.60

Inflection Point Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.75%. Garmin has a consensus target price of $123.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.41%. Given Inflection Point Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inflection Point Acquisition is more favorable than Garmin.

Summary

Garmin beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as government and defense customers.

