Financial Review: Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) versus Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -145.00% -133.88% Bioventus -24.61% 7.87% 3.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Modular Medical and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bioventus 1 3 1 0 2.00

Modular Medical presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 384.85%. Bioventus has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 415.27%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Modular Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and Bioventus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million ($1.48) -1.11 Bioventus $430.90 million 0.24 $19.38 million ($2.07) -0.63

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bioventus beats Modular Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

