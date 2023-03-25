Financial Survey: Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) vs. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adeia and Roku, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Roku 4 9 10 0 2.26

Adeia presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.34%. Roku has a consensus target price of $82.12, indicating a potential upside of 36.86%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than Roku.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Roku shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Roku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adeia and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22% Roku -15.93% -18.05% -11.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adeia and Roku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $438.93 million 1.93 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -2.80 Roku $3.13 billion 2.69 -$498.01 million ($3.59) -16.71

Adeia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adeia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roku has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adeia beats Roku on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

(Get Rating)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls. The Devices segment is involved in the sale of streaming players, audio products, smart home products, and accessories that are sold through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

