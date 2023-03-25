Financial Survey: Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) versus WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emeren Group and WiSA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $79.66 million 3.08 $6.86 million ($0.01) -408.00 WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 1.11 -$11.82 million ($103.00) -0.02

Emeren Group has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WiSA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group -0.80% 0.35% 0.30% WiSA Technologies -479.97% -251.12% -123.76%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Emeren Group and WiSA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Emeren Group has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Emeren Group and WiSA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Emeren Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 126.72%. WiSA Technologies has a consensus price target of $218.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11,408.77%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Emeren Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emeren Group beats WiSA Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

