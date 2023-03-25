First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces $0.46 Dividend

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
Shares of FFMR stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. First Farmers Financial has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $68.98.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
