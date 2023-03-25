First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,224,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,802 shares.The stock last traded at $36.35 and had previously closed at $36.07.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $953.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 27.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

