Five Oceans Advisors Has $879,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

