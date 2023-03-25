Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Insider Buys £110,000 in Stock

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) insider Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £110,000 ($135,085.35).

Foresight Solar Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSFL opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.35) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.36. The company has a market cap of £672.18 million, a P/E ratio of 440.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 104.40, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 99.36 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.54 ($1.54).

Foresight Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,800.00%.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

