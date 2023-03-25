ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $2,020,000.00 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ForgeRock Stock Up 0.7 %

FORG stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ForgeRock

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

