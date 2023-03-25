Forian (FORA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forian Price Performance

Shares of Forian stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Forian has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Get Forian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Forian news, Director Martin J. Wygod bought 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,996.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,599.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forian

Forian Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forian in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forian in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.