ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Visa by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of V opened at $221.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.03.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.