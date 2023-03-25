Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.