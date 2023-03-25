Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.
Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE FCPT opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.