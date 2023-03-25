Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.25.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $272,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.2% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.1% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Articles

