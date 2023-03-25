FreightCar America (RAIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
