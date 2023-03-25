FY2023 Earnings Estimate for DHT Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHT in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DHT. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

