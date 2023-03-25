FY2023 Earnings Estimate for MoneyLion Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for MoneyLion in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year. The consensus estimate for MoneyLion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%.

ML opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.93. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

