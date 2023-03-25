FY2023 EPS Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Raised by Analyst

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.