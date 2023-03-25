FY2023 EPS Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Raised by Analyst

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $88.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

