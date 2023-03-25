FY2023 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PACW. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner bought 13,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

