FY2024 Earnings Estimate for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issued By KeyCorp

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

LXP stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

