FY2024 EPS Estimates for 3M Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for 3M in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $8.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.20. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

3M Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.14 on Thursday. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Options Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

