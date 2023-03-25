FY2024 EPS Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Cut by KeyCorp

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

CRS stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -341.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

