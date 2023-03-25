Galera Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Galera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Mel Sorensen purchased 100,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,833.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
