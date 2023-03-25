Galera Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Galera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mel Sorensen purchased 100,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,833.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Featured Stories

