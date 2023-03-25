GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Trading Up 6.2 %

GME stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in GameStop by 308.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 193,298 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 287.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 231.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 213.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Featured Articles

