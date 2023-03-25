Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,300 ($15.96) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,833.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 954 ($11.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,432 ($17.59). The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,165.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,116.61.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

Gamma Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 2,333.33%.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

