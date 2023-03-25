Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.91

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 1984693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price objective on Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Gear Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 4.10.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Gear Energy

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 81,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$90,033.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,141.10. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

