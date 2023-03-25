Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac Stock Up 3.8 %

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $328.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

