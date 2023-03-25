General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Boosted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

NYSE:GIS opened at $84.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

