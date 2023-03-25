General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, RTT News reports. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.26-$4.30 EPS.
General Mills Price Performance
GIS opened at $84.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34.
General Mills Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of General Mills
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in General Mills by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
See Also
