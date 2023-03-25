General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, RTT News reports. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.26-$4.30 EPS.

GIS opened at $84.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in General Mills by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

