General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $84.80 on Friday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

