General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.13.

General Mills Stock Up 3.2 %

GIS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

