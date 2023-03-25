General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06, RTT News reports. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.26-$4.30 EPS.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at General Mills

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

