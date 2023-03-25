General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.13.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

