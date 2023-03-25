GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
Shares of GOVX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 413,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 291,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
