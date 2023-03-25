Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €110.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($105.91) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($154.95) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Trading Up 0.9 %

ETR:GXI opened at €92.70 ($99.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €46.66 ($50.17) and a 12 month high of €91.25 ($98.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €78.11 and its 200 day moving average is €66.61.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.