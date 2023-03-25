Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

GRPTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Getlink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Getlink has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

