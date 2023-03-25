Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 440,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,322.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,322.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,860.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 677,683 shares of company stock worth $746,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

