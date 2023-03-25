Graeme Yorston Buys 650 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAGGet Rating) insider Graeme Yorston acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £3,523 ($4,326.42).

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 516 ($6.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 621.50 ($7.63). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 574.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 511.29.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,213.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.14) to GBX 575 ($7.06) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.11) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Further Reading

