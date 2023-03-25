Graeme Yorston Buys 650 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Graeme Yorston acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £3,523 ($4,326.42).
Paragon Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of PAG opened at GBX 516 ($6.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 621.50 ($7.63). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 574.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 511.29.
Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,213.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
Further Reading
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.