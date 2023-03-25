Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading 6.5% Higher

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08. 219,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,014,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.