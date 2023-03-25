Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading 6.5% Higher

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08. 219,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,014,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.