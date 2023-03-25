Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Up 17.6%

Shares of Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating) were up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 129,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 56,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$15.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

About Group Eleven Resources

(Get Rating)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising five licenses (PLs) covering 133 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consists of 25 PLs located in the Limerick region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.