GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $1,533.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,533.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.40) to GBX 1,730 ($21.25) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of GSK opened at $34.38 on Monday. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

