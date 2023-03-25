GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 339.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of GSK by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.40) to GBX 1,730 ($21.25) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.19) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

